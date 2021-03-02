Previous
seashel ( periwinkle?} by arthurclark
seashel ( periwinkle?}

Memory of Lyme Regis where my wife Ethel grew up and where she worked in a butchers shop.
arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
