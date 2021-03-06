Sign up
Cacti flower
We have had this Cacti which was in bud when we had it about six months ago but they dropped off now this is the only flower it has.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
6th March 2021 11:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Lesley
ace
What a beautiful vibrant colour
March 6th, 2021
