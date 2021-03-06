Previous
Cacti flower by arthurclark
Photo 847

Cacti flower

We have had this Cacti which was in bud when we had it about six months ago but they dropped off now this is the only flower it has.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Lesley ace
What a beautiful vibrant colour
March 6th, 2021  
