Photo 851
:Llanfairpwll-PG.
We went to N.Wales a few years ago and went to the Island of Anglesey where we seen this railway station with this15f.t. long sign board with ,to us English speakers, an unpronounceable name.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Lesley
ace
Fantastic shot. We’ve never been to Anglesey, but it’s high on our list.
March 17th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Went there as a child - loved that long name
March 17th, 2021
