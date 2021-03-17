:Llanfairpwll-PG.

Previous
We went to N.Wales a few years ago and went to the Island of Anglesey where we seen this railway station with this15f.t. long sign board with ,to us English speakers, an unpronounceable name.
arthur clark

Lesley ace
Fantastic shot. We’ve never been to Anglesey, but it’s high on our list.
March 17th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Went there as a child - loved that long name
March 17th, 2021  
