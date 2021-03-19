Sign up
Photo 852
Woodland Trust sign for Wentwood
We are lucky to have so many diverse places to wonder about in,from the flatlands near the river to the hills and valleys inland,
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
15th March 2021 4:10pm
