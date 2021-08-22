Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 885
Water wheel
The Mill wheel that use to work the the mill, it weighs about four tons and is turned two or three times a day
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
885
photos
13
followers
5
following
242% complete
View this month »
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
19th August 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close