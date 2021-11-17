Sign up
Photo 915
Cacti
A friend gave us this cacti about two years ago , we have been waiting for the flowers to bloom for about a month, worth waiting for.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
