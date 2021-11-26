Sign up
Photo 917
Storm clouds
Today we have had heavy storms of rain, but in Scotland and the N. of England it is gale force winds for them.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
