Helleborus ( Christmas Rose) by arthurclark
Photo 932

Helleborus ( Christmas Rose)

I Had this plant given to me last year, didn't know what it was,but I am very pleased with it.,quite an unusual colour.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Lesley ace
I have a few of these and I love their muted colours early in the year. I just wish they would hold their pretty heads up.
March 15th, 2022  
