Photo 932
Helleborus ( Christmas Rose)
I Had this plant given to me last year, didn't know what it was,but I am very pleased with it.,quite an unusual colour.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Views
6
Comments
1
Lesley
ace
I have a few of these and I love their muted colours early in the year. I just wish they would hold their pretty heads up.
March 15th, 2022
