Late Tulips by arthurclark
Late Tulips

I put these in the pot at a late date,but it look as if they have done well.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
