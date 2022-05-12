Sign up
Photo 935
Our 7 month old great granddaughter
Here is our great granddaughter ready for her baptism,she was so good on the day all smiles no grizzling.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca
ace
What a darling and a beautiful gown too ❤️
May 12th, 2022
