Our 7 month old great granddaughter by arthurclark
Photo 935

Our 7 month old great granddaughter

Here is our great granddaughter ready for her baptism,she was so good on the day all smiles no grizzling.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
What a darling and a beautiful gown too ❤️
May 12th, 2022  
