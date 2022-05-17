Sign up
Photo 938
Rose Blue for you
I bouvht this rose last year as a cntrast to the normal red yellow and white I have,but have misgivings that the colour is a bit 'wishy washy' .not strong enough to show itself.Eill keep it another season and see what happens.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
1
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Dianne
An excellent idea to see if it does any good for the next season.
May 17th, 2022
