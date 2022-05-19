Sign up
Photo 939
Iris
I bought these Iris thing they were the dwarf variety but, I was wrong, I like the colours tho', so will plant them in the border next year.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Views
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
18th May 2022 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
