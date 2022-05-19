Previous
Iris by arthurclark
Photo 939

Iris

I bought these Iris thing they were the dwarf variety but, I was wrong, I like the colours tho', so will plant them in the border next year.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
