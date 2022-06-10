Previous
Marker for cycle way by arthurclark
Photo 943

Marker for cycle way

This marker show the way across the Wye and Severn bridge from Chepstow 2 mls. and Gloucester 38 mls.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Lesley ace
Lovely marker post
June 10th, 2022  
