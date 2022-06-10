Sign up
Photo 943
Marker for cycle way
This marker show the way across the Wye and Severn bridge from Chepstow 2 mls. and Gloucester 38 mls.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Lesley
ace
Lovely marker post
June 10th, 2022
