Chard Somerset by arthurclark
Photo 948

Chard Somerset

1848 in this old mill building,a short flight was successful, driven by a steam engine, the first recorded power flight by John Stringfellow.
24th August 2022

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
