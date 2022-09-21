Previous
Sparrow by arthurclark
Photo 958

Sparrow

My granddaughter took this picture while on holiday, the birds would come down while eating.
21st September 2022

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
