Photo 960
Sponge
I didn't want to watch T.V. so I tried making this sponge, I cut it through and put Strawberry jam in.My daughter in law gave it the thumbs up so I am well pleased.I must admit, I felt as if Ethel my late wife was watching over me.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Dianne
Ethel would be very proud of you. Well done, it looks lovely.
October 1st, 2022
