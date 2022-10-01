Previous
Next
Sponge by arthurclark
Photo 960

Sponge

I didn't want to watch T.V. so I tried making this sponge, I cut it through and put Strawberry jam in.My daughter in law gave it the thumbs up so I am well pleased.I must admit, I felt as if Ethel my late wife was watching over me.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Ethel would be very proud of you. Well done, it looks lovely.
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise