Photo 962
Apple pie
My first effort at making an apple pie, I'll let you know how it taste , I don't think I am up to Ethels level yet,but I am surprised that I do enjoy cooking.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Views
10
sugar loaf mountain
SM-A217F
6th October 2022 10:56am
