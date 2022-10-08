Previous
Next
P.S. waverley by arthurclark
Photo 964

P.S. waverley

P.S. Waverley built in 1946, and the last seagoing paddle steamer in the world.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fabulous shot of this historic old lady. Beautiful.
October 7th, 2022  
arthur clark
I must admit i didn't take this shot. Great as it is.There use to be a sister ship the Balmoral which steamed from Newport to Weston, to hear the steam engine and see the workings was amazing.
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise