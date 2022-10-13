Previous
Mathern Church and old original entrance by arthurclark
Mathern Church and old original entrance

I took a walk along the track at the side off St Tewdrics Church C.13c, and was amazed how overgrown the entrance was. Not many years ago we could use it.
13th October 2022

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
