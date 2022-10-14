Previous
Welsh Bara Brith by arthurclark
Welsh Bara Brith

I have been to a tea dance this afternoon( am starting to go out a bit now ) had tea ,didn't want to watch t.v.so, out with the scales and do some cooking.I am looking forward to tasting it.Lasagne tomorrow.
14th October 2022

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
