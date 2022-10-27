Previous
Tintern Abbey by arthurclark
Tintern Abbey

Tintern Abbey or what is left of it after Henry viiith finiished with it,it is still an imposing building with beautiful pillars and arches.
arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Dianne
A great capture to show off the lovely architecture.
