Photo 973
Tintern Abbey
Tintern Abbey or what is left of it after Henry viiith finiished with it,it is still an imposing building with beautiful pillars and arches.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Dianne
A great capture to show off the lovely architecture.
October 27th, 2022
