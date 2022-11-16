Previous
Warming fire. by arthurclark
Photo 977

Warming fire.

I was invited to lunch with two friends in a pub near Caerleon, this warming fire greeted us.The ambience in the pub was homely and the food was plain but well cooked,and the beer local., what more cold you want.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
