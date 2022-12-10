Previous
Next
Cudly Bear by arthurclark
Photo 980

Cudly Bear

I went to the local garden centre yesterday had a coffee and cske with a friend, this cudly bear was waiting for some little child to cwtch up to .
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise