Photo 988
Ross town
My friend called me and asked if I would like to go to Ross for a ride,so I dopped tools and spent a nice day wandering about.This is s collage of a few of the old buildings there.Ross is on a hill sloping down to the river Wye.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
988
Casablanca
ace
We are big fans of Ross on Wye. Needs a bit of TLC these days, but the old buildings are still beautiful and we love the river.
February 22nd, 2023
