Ross town by arthurclark
Photo 988

Ross town

My friend called me and asked if I would like to go to Ross for a ride,so I dopped tools and spent a nice day wandering about.This is s collage of a few of the old buildings there.Ross is on a hill sloping down to the river Wye.
22nd February 2023

Casablanca ace
We are big fans of Ross on Wye. Needs a bit of TLC these days, but the old buildings are still beautiful and we love the river.
February 22nd, 2023  
