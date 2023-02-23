Previous
Hellebore by arthurclark
Photo 989

Hellebore

I was given this plant last year by a friend, so didn't know what to expect,but I am pleased with it,,it has a lovely show of pink coloured flowers.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
