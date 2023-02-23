Sign up
Photo 989
Hellebore
I was given this plant last year by a friend, so didn't know what to expect,but I am pleased with it,,it has a lovely show of pink coloured flowers.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
989
Views
5
sugar loaf mountain
SM-A217F
23rd February 2023 10:27am
