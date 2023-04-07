Previous
Next
20230407_175604 by arthurclark
Photo 992

20230407_175604

7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Great to see you. And it’s also good you are continuing to make yourself great meals.
April 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise