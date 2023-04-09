Previous
Easter Finery by arthurclark
Easter Finery

I went to our youngest son and his wife for a very enjoyable lunch and afternoon, onthe way I saw this dressed up.post box with an Easter bonnet on,it made me smile seeing it, so I thought I would post it here
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
