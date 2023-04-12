Previous
Closeup of the postbox Easter Bonnet by arthurclark
Photo 994

Closeup of the postbox Easter Bonnet

12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
Love it! I posted one of our local ones a couple of days ago too. I do love a yarn bomb on a post box!
April 12th, 2023  
