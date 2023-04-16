Previous
Next
Choccy sponge by arthurclark
Photo 995

Choccy sponge

I'm feeling a lot better at the.moment and took it in my head to emulate Ethel's chocolate sponge cake.I will try a piece of it tomorrow for 11's.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise