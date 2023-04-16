Sign up
Photo 995
Choccy sponge
I'm feeling a lot better at the.moment and took it in my head to emulate Ethel's chocolate sponge cake.I will try a piece of it tomorrow for 11's.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
0
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
