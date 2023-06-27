Previous
Dining Hsll Caldicot Castle by arthurclark
Photo 1006

Dining Hsll Caldicot Castle

Last Sunday was a lovelely day, aftrr church I went to Caldict Castle (Free entry) ,had a look around and had a coffee in the grounds and a chat with strangers, a nice aftrenoon out.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
Ooh that sounds lovely and an interesting place too.
June 27th, 2023  
