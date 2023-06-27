Sign up
Previous
Photo 1006
Dining Hsll Caldicot Castle
Last Sunday was a lovelely day, aftrr church I went to Caldict Castle (Free entry) ,had a look around and had a coffee in the grounds and a chat with strangers, a nice aftrenoon out.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
1
1
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
25th June 2023 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Ooh that sounds lovely and an interesting place too.
June 27th, 2023
