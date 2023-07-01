Previous
Brecon town and notice board at entrance market hall by arthurclark
Brecon town and notice board at entrance market hall

Peter and Cynthia, friends of mine ask me if I would like to go to Brecon, so I down tools and said yes please ,so had a nice day out.Sat in the back seat I could look at the lovely Welsh scenery.
arthur clark

Dianne
Lovely images of your day out with your friends.
July 1st, 2023  
