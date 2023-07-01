Sign up
Photo 1007
Brecon town and notice board at entrance market hall
Peter and Cynthia, friends of mine ask me if I would like to go to Brecon, so I down tools and said yes please ,so had a nice day out.Sat in the back seat I could look at the lovely Welsh scenery.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Dianne
Lovely images of your day out with your friends.
July 1st, 2023
