Thornbury Castle by arthurclark
Photo 1008

Thornbury Castle

I went to Thornbury Castle yesterday,had a look around, it is now a hotel, aas you see from the pictures, it is quite impressive,.King Henry 8th and queen Anne stayed there for a while,it has quite a history
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

