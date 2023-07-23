Sign up
Photo 1010
Photo 1010
Tomato
I went to water my tomato plants today,and saw this lonely ripe one all on its own, will have it with a nice Cheddar cheese sandwich tomorrow.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
0
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Album
sugar loaf mountain
SM-A217F
SM-A217F
Taken
23rd July 2023 5:46pm
Public
Public
