Skeleton by arthurclark
Photo 1011

Skeleton

I went into a charity shop in Abergavenny yesterday, I know the saying,work your fingers to the bone, but I think this take it too far.L.O.L.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, love it!
July 30th, 2023  
