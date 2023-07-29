Sign up
Photo 1011
Skeleton
I went into a charity shop in Abergavenny yesterday, I know the saying,work your fingers to the bone, but I think this take it too far.L.O.L.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
1
1
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
2
1
1
sugar loaf mountain
SM-A217F
29th July 2023 1:08pm
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, love it!
July 30th, 2023
