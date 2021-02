a friend called wanting to talk. i hate being on the phone for so long, so i donned on the ear phones and tinkered with my painting gears while listening. when it was obvious we were going to be much longer, i grabbed my sketch pad and colour pencils and started to draw. no sketching, no outlining, just the pencils and a small ruler. and my painting of the blue lorry with flowers.three hours later, i ended up with this, and an earache.i promise not to do it again.