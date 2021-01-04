Corinne's half/half

This is done in watercolour and ink, based on Corinne's @cocobellahttp://365project.org/cocobella/365/2021-03-01
Thank you Corinne for allowing us to paint the doors (even if these are building facades, I hope you don't mind). This was too good to stay away from.
I used brown ink and I intended to make the shadows in brown, but shadows don't work out in brown. Shadows should be in gray tones.
I dislike that I missed some shadows between that vine and the window shade, and behind the bike.
I like how the walls turned out, especially the ochre one. @monikozi