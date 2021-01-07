Sign up
Diana's lighthouse in Cribier's style
Thank you very much Diana for allowing us to paint from your photographs!
This is my version of the lighthouse
https://365project.org/ludwigsdiana/special-to-me/2021-03-07
I wanted to render it in Cribier's style, as the subject perfectly suited the style. I used watercolour and ink.
@monikozi
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
Photo Details
Tags
artsy-fartsy-gang
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
March 11th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Instantly I saw Cribier. Fabulous. I was looking at this myself and considering doing this later. Lovely your mini Palms.
March 11th, 2021
