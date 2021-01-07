Previous
Next
Diana's lighthouse in Cribier's style by artsygang
7 / 365

Diana's lighthouse in Cribier's style

Thank you very much Diana for allowing us to paint from your photographs!
This is my version of the lighthouse https://365project.org/ludwigsdiana/special-to-me/2021-03-07
I wanted to render it in Cribier's style, as the subject perfectly suited the style. I used watercolour and ink.
@monikozi
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Instantly I saw Cribier. Fabulous. I was looking at this myself and considering doing this later. Lovely your mini Palms.
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise