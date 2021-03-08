Acrylic greens

Thank you Jean for allowing us to paint from your photograph. (Which is so gorgeous.) https://365project.org/jernst1779/365/2021-03-07
So, my attempt is in acrylics, because that is a medium I can control (unlike watercolour).
I struggled with the glass, of course. I am not completely happy with it, but it is all I could come up with.
I re-painted the bottom of the lamp and gave up the ornaments because i had no clue how to do them properly. So, let's assume that mine is made of something opaque, not of glass. You can still see that the foot of the bottom of the lamp is different than the bulging part. So be it because I am the artist. :D And I really liked how that foot turned out. So I did not paint over it.
Thank you Sally for the apple tutorial. I did not do a piece by itself. I used the information from that tutorial in painting these two apples.
The folds in the cloth lack volume (they look like folds in paper, rather than cloth). Again, that's all i could come up with.
After I did the lamp and the apples, I stepped back and I realised that my composition defied the laws of physics (physically, the lamp and the apples could not fill in the space as they did in my painting). So I covered a bit of the foot of the lamp (the very bottom) so that the entire thing would look a bit further off in the back.
It was a difficult photograph to reproduce. I spent about 10 hours on it. It is my first project on which I worked for two days.
I really like the result, without assuming that there isn't room for improvement. I did a lot of fixes on this one. But at some point, I had to call it a painting and stop fixing it. @monikozi
