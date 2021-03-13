Previous
Hyper realistic eye by artsygang
45 / 365

Hyper realistic eye

Spent a couple of hours playing using only one graphite pencil for the majority of the sketch. The eyelashes were done with a clutch pencil (mechanical pencil).
Sally
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
