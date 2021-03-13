Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
45 / 365
Hyper realistic eye
Spent a couple of hours playing using only one graphite pencil for the majority of the sketch. The eyelashes were done with a clutch pencil (mechanical pencil).
Sally
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
102
photos
19
followers
10
following
12% complete
View this month »
35
37
38
40
41
42
43
45
Latest from all albums
41
50
42
51
43
52
53
45
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
13th March 2021 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
pencil
,
sketch
,
pencil sketch
,
salza_art
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
March 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close