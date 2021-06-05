Previous
Dipping my toe back in by artsygang
115 / 365

Dipping my toe back in

I haven't painted anything in aeons and my pal Julie on FB, who is an artist, cajoled me into joining her on a Louise Fletcher "Find Your Joy" course this week for free online.

The first task was to masking tape a piece of large paper (mine was small, A4 as I don't have any big paper!) and randomly apply paint without particular intent. Just make marks. Then remove the tape and see what you have.

Totally out of my comfort zone, I have to say! But I threw dry watercolour on dry paper and this is the result. Interesting how you don't do anything with intent, but when you look at it afterwards you can see trees, mountains, birds, flowers and even a hand!

5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

🖌ArtsyGang

WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
moni kozi
@Casablanca this is excellent. I love the idea. I might try it out. I also watched a lady... do something similar in concept. Tracy Verdugo. Of course it is completely out of my comfort zone. But the results are stunning. And yours are stunning as well.
What are dry watercolours?
You have a terrific eye for combining colours. Great result!
June 5th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@monikozi Thanks so much for your encouragement! Dry as in not wetting the brush. Wet it initially for the first blue strokes and then just did most of it by stippling the brush onto the dry paint and didn't have any water on the paper either. Interesting how much colour you can get with no water!
June 5th, 2021  
