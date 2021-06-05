Dipping my toe back in

I haven't painted anything in aeons and my pal Julie on FB, who is an artist, cajoled me into joining her on a Louise Fletcher "Find Your Joy" course this week for free online.The first task was to masking tape a piece of large paper (mine was small, A4 as I don't have any big paper!) and randomly apply paint without particular intent. Just make marks. Then remove the tape and see what you have.Totally out of my comfort zone, I have to say! But I threw dry watercolour on dry paper and this is the result. Interesting how you don't do anything with intent, but when you look at it afterwards you can see trees, mountains, birds, flowers and even a hand!