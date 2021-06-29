Previous
Window and flowers by artsygang
121 / 365

Window and flowers

I drew this a while ago, but got to paint it only yesterday. I painted in watercolour. I have totally forgotten how to paint in watercolour. i am no longer familiar with the medium, due to lack of practice. But it is like it is. The greens are quite bright, but on the other hand, leaving the window and wall white, the plants seem to pop out. Here's the original for which the artsygang has approval for insipration https://365project.org/borof/365/2021-06-29
This morning I tried to 'fix' the painting, but almost ruined it. So I decided to post it as it is, before I fix it for good.
Credit for the idea of partial painting goes to Mr John Harrison https://youtu.be/LDPVAgVqHQg
@monikozi
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
🖌ArtsyGang ace
@borof Thank you very much for allowing to paint from your photo!
November 19th, 2021  
JackieR ace
It's beautiful moni!! Love that swag at the top, just add shiny baubles for Christmas?

The unfinished look looks finished to me.

Love it!! @monikozi
November 19th, 2021  
