Window and flowers

I drew this a while ago, but got to paint it only yesterday. I painted in watercolour. I have totally forgotten how to paint in watercolour. i am no longer familiar with the medium, due to lack of practice. But it is like it is. The greens are quite bright, but on the other hand, leaving the window and wall white, the plants seem to pop out. Here's the original for which the artsygang has approval for insipration https://365project.org/borof/365/2021-06-29
This morning I tried to 'fix' the painting, but almost ruined it. So I decided to post it as it is, before I fix it for good.
Credit for the idea of partial painting goes to Mr John Harrison https://youtu.be/LDPVAgVqHQg @monikozi
The unfinished look looks finished to me.
Love it!! @monikozi