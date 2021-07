NOT not a flower

Not picked up brushes for a while. Forgot password to here ( and I devised it!!) So long since I logged on.Sat in garden, in gazebo, not knowing what to paint, knew I didn't want to do more flowers!! .I usually copy a photo or a YouTube but wasn't inspired by the lacklustre blue mountain landscape with boat on lake tutorial I copied.So I picked some sweetpeas from garden, and gave painting from life a go. So, not a not flower after allJackie ( @30pics4jackiesdiamond