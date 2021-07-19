Previous
Next
Balanced Cairn near a Canyon by artsygang
125 / 365

Balanced Cairn near a Canyon

They looked lonely on the page, only uploaded it because He said " Gosh that looks good!" in a surprised tone of voice.

Needless to say I can see any errors, areas of over working and distance and perspective no where near right. Make a a change from flowers though, eh??

Started life lije THIS https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2020-09-16
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise