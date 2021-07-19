Sign up
125 / 365
Balanced Cairn near a Canyon
They looked lonely on the page, only uploaded it because He said " Gosh that looks good!" in a surprised tone of voice.
Needless to say I can see any errors, areas of over working and distance and perspective no where near right. Make a a change from flowers though, eh??
Started life lije THIS
https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2020-09-16
