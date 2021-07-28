Rectified

On the 6th July I took myself off on a day for learning Watercolours. I believed that it was for beginners but out of 10 of us I was the only true beginner. We were in a place that is a museum for old buildings amongst beautiful countryside.

The instructor was lovely and very encouraging. After introductions and covering the basic principles of visual perception we were sent out to sketch. I choose building no 1 which I was later told one of the more difficult!!

No 2 was my sketch ☹️. We then returned to the classroom (an old barn) to put our sketch onto paper that we were going to paint . Then we talked about mixing and applying watercolours. It was so informative and I seemed to be the only one asking questions.

No 3 was my attempt by which time my day was not going well. Apparently I was using the wrong paper and my paints were somewhat inferior.

Heyho!! When enrolling for the day it did not specify exactly what product to bring so took all that I had.

Well a kind lady gave me some quality paper and to be honest I had totally lost my mojo and couldn’t be arsed to sketch my house again even though I had taken a photo.

At the end of the day we shared our results and needless to say everyone had turned out some fabulous artwork. I was going to hid mine but decided to exhibit no 4. One kind lady liked my flower!! The instructor was very diplomatic. I found myself spouting forth how my style was rather abstract.🤣

Well I thought that I had better redeem myself and eventually produced no 5 at home and completed today of which I am rather proud.

I found the day hilarious but had no one there to share the fun.

I am NOT a natural born artist but cannot be accused of not trying albeit a bit late and now have a headache for my efforts.

