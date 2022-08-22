Previous
Pool A-la Hockney - Mixed Media by artsygang
238 / 365

Pool A-la Hockney - Mixed Media

Kali is hosting the artist challenge and today she's posted some fabulous sketches in his style.

That got me thinking about a theme for us-if you fancy it? Why not do something in Hockney's style, or as I've done here, copy ( well I tried!) one of his pictures??


https://images.app.goo.gl/MnfQJTjfc6gMEjpz6

Do come play ( and perhaps in your own name join in with ac-hockney too??)
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

🖌ArtsyGang

@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
kali
@30pics4jackiesdiamond you can change your @name !

this is fab, I am rapt to see it, are you not going to tag it for the challenge?
August 22nd, 2022  
JackieR
@kali66 how????????? I thought i was stuck with it!!!

Have tagged other one if we tag as artsygang you'll have lots ( I hope) and have to look for the artiste name!!
August 22nd, 2022  
kali
@30pics4jackiesdiamond oh i just remember Megan @kuva changed hers, but now i look and it doesnt seem to be an option, maybe send Ross a message about it
August 22nd, 2022  
