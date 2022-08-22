Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
238 / 365
Pool A-la Hockney - Mixed Media
Kali is hosting the artist challenge and today she's posted some fabulous sketches in his style.
That got me thinking about a theme for us-if you fancy it? Why not do something in Hockney's style, or as I've done here, copy ( well I tried!) one of his pictures??
https://images.app.goo.gl/MnfQJTjfc6gMEjpz6
Do come play ( and perhaps in your own name join in with ac-hockney too??)
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
430
photos
45
followers
10
following
65% complete
View this month »
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
238
Latest from all albums
231
232
233
234
235
236
185
238
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
22nd August 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@kali66
@wakelys
@monikozi
@summerfield
@grammyn
@theredcamera
@salza
@jacqbb
@seredypyty
@casablanca
Suggested by
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
( oh how I regret that long name!!)
August 22nd, 2022
kali
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
you can change your
@name
!
this is fab, I am rapt to see it, are you not going to tag it for the challenge?
August 22nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
@kali66
how????????? I thought i was stuck with it!!!
Have tagged other one if we tag as artsygang you'll have lots ( I hope) and have to look for the artiste name!!
August 22nd, 2022
kali
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
oh i just remember Megan
@kuva
changed hers, but now i look and it doesnt seem to be an option, maybe send Ross a message about it
August 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@wakelys @monikozi @summerfield @grammyn @theredcamera @salza @jacqbb @seredypyty @casablanca
Suggested by @30pics4jackiesdiamond ( oh how I regret that long name!!)
this is fab, I am rapt to see it, are you not going to tag it for the challenge?
Have tagged other one if we tag as artsygang you'll have lots ( I hope) and have to look for the artiste name!!