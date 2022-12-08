Previous
Next
Advent paintings update by artsygang
250 / 365

Advent paintings update

The spread is getting busier
If anyone cares to hop up, here's the playlist https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtIVAD_h0mshdxUiBDkuqjax61cL7LTm_
@monikozi
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise