268 / 365
Street Sketch
I was inspired by this photo taken by Glover Shearron of this quaint corner in his little town. Don't know what possessed me to try and illustrate the couple crossing the street, but they were in the photo.....thanks Glover! by Ellen
@theredcamera
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
475
photos
43
followers
10
following
6
365
iPhone 12
1st March 2023 8:46am
