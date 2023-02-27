Previous
Street Sketch by artsygang
268 / 365

Street Sketch

I was inspired by this photo taken by Glover Shearron of this quaint corner in his little town. Don't know what possessed me to try and illustrate the couple crossing the street, but they were in the photo.....thanks Glover! by Ellen @theredcamera
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

🖌ArtsyGang

@artsygang
A group of 365ers...
