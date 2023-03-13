Previous
Next
Looking out to Sea by artsygang
276 / 365

Looking out to Sea

For the back of an envelope theme.

I used kitchen towel, creased paper and card, an envelope from photo company and soft pastels and double sided tape to bring it together. Fun to do, it's now with the rest of the recycling.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
You’re an artist Jackie! Brilliantly done.
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise