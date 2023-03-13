Sign up
276 / 365
Looking out to Sea
For the back of an envelope theme.
I used kitchen towel, creased paper and card, an envelope from photo company and soft pastels and double sided tape to bring it together. Fun to do, it's now with the rest of the recycling.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
481
photos
43
followers
10
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
13th March 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
jrart
,
back-of-an-envelope
Jacqueline
ace
You're an artist Jackie! Brilliantly done.
March 13th, 2023
