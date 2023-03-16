Sign up
281 / 365
My envelope
I instantly fell in love with the quote posted by Liz Gooster.
https://365project.org/lizgooster/365/2023-03-29
So I gave the envelope a go.
@monikozi
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
7
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
492
photos
42
followers
10
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
279
280
281
200
282
283
284
285
Views
7
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
31st March 2023 4:32pm
moni kozi
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
March 31st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Liz
@lizgooster
I used the quote you posted some days ago for an exercise we do in the artsy gang: using the back of an envelope for some art. And since I saw your post, I knew it was what I would do on my envelope.
March 31st, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
I must remember that quote especially when someone is being bothersome or irritating
@monikozi
March 31st, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
Lol!
March 31st, 2023
JackieR
ace
@monikozi
oh that's hilarious, how does this pair up with your unicorn perona Moni??!!
March 31st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Have you ever heard of The Grumpy Unicorn?
March 31st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@salza
@jacqbb
That's funny indeed.
March 31st, 2023
