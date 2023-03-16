Previous
My envelope by artsygang
281 / 365

My envelope

I instantly fell in love with the quote posted by Liz Gooster. https://365project.org/lizgooster/365/2023-03-29
So I gave the envelope a go.
@monikozi
16th March 2023

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
78% complete

moni kozi ace
Liz @lizgooster I used the quote you posted some days ago for an exercise we do in the artsy gang: using the back of an envelope for some art. And since I saw your post, I knew it was what I would do on my envelope.
March 31st, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
I must remember that quote especially when someone is being bothersome or irritating @monikozi
March 31st, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Lol!
March 31st, 2023  
JackieR ace
@monikozi oh that's hilarious, how does this pair up with your unicorn perona Moni??!!
March 31st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Have you ever heard of The Grumpy Unicorn?
March 31st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@salza @jacqbb That's funny indeed.
March 31st, 2023  
