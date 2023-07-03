Previous
Sunlit by artsygang
Sunlit

Big shoutout to Nick @365nick who kindly agreed for the artsy fartsy gang to paint from his exquisite photo https://365project.org/365nick/365/2023-06-17
I used his photo as a reference for my sketch in ink, watercolour and coloured pencils to depict the prompt 'sunlit' for the world watercolour month
Big shoutout to Vikki @summerfield for moving the rocks.
ace
Jacqueline ace
Brilliant!
July 3rd, 2023  
katy ace
@monikozi oh, I knew immediately it was yours, because of the high level of detail! Hi aspire to be able to capture that in my photos someday. I am most impressed with your shadows especially on this one.
July 3rd, 2023  
