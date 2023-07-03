Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
314 / 365
Sunlit
Big shoutout to Nick
@365nick
who kindly agreed for the artsy fartsy gang to paint from his exquisite photo
https://365project.org/365nick/365/2023-06-17
I used his photo as a reference for my sketch in ink, watercolour and coloured pencils to depict the prompt 'sunlit' for the world watercolour month
Big shoutout to Vikki
@summerfield
for moving the rocks.
@monikozi
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
553
photos
42
followers
10
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Latest from all albums
309
310
311
31
312
313
201
314
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2023
moni kozi
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
@365nick
July 3rd, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
Brilliant!
July 3rd, 2023
katy
ace
@monikozi
oh, I knew immediately it was yours, because of the high level of detail! Hi aspire to be able to capture that in my photos someday. I am most impressed with your shadows especially on this one.
July 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close